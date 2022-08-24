Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by Intrua Financial LLC

Intrua Financial LLC trimmed its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPG. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 400.1% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 94,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,037,000 after purchasing an additional 75,298 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 240.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 130,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,782,000 after acquiring an additional 33,033 shares during the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group Stock Up 0.1 %

SPG stock opened at $106.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.49. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.06 and a 12 month high of $171.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.59% and a return on equity of 56.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPG. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Simon Property Group to $130.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $173.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.73.

Simon Property Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.