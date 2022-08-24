Sio Capital Management LLC Makes New $6.22 Million Investment in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Sio Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 119,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,223,000. Cardinal Health accounts for approximately 2.3% of Sio Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,108,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,613 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,802,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,751,000 after acquiring an additional 457,777 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,186,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,748,000 after acquiring an additional 511,826 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,314,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,086,000 after acquiring an additional 17,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,098,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,667,000 after acquiring an additional 84,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAH traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.51. 40,227 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,304,833. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.85 and a 1 year high of $71.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.94.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.12). Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 568.57%. The business had revenue of $47.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.4957 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.73%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CAH shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. TheStreet cut Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Cardinal Health to $67.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.33.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

