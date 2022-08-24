Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $85.70

Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 85.70 ($1.04) and last traded at GBX 85.90 ($1.04), with a volume of 1471550 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 87.70 ($1.06).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Sirius Real Estate from GBX 142 ($1.72) to GBX 150 ($1.81) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th.
Sirius Real Estate Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.65, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 92.06 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 110.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £979.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 771.82.
Sirius Real Estate Increases Dividend
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Andrew Coombs acquired 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.11) per share, with a total value of £4,025 ($4,863.46).
Sirius Real Estate Company Profile
Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.
