Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $85.70

Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 85.70 ($1.04) and last traded at GBX 85.90 ($1.04), with a volume of 1471550 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 87.70 ($1.06).

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Sirius Real Estate from GBX 142 ($1.72) to GBX 150 ($1.81) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.65, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 92.06 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 110.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £979.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 771.82.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were given a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from Sirius Real Estate’s previous dividend of $0.02. Sirius Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is 36.55%.

In related news, insider Andrew Coombs acquired 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.11) per share, with a total value of £4,025 ($4,863.46).

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

