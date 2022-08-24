Slam (NASDAQ:SLAM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 5,200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 98,995 shares.The stock last traded at $9.87 and had previously closed at $9.87.

Slam Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Slam

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Slam by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,813,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,435,000 after acquiring an additional 739,932 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Slam by 204.7% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 2,320,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,299 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Slam by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 2,200,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,648,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. grew its stake in shares of Slam by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 2,082,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,344,000 after acquiring an additional 539,581 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Slam by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,676,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,417,000 after acquiring an additional 244,521 shares during the period. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Slam Company Profile

Slam Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

