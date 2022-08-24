Smaugs NFT 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1,399.00 (SMG)

Smaugs NFT (SMG) traded up 5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. Smaugs NFT has a market capitalization of $43,919.21 and $1,399.00 worth of Smaugs NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Smaugs NFT has traded up 71.6% against the dollar. One Smaugs NFT coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00083890 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004704 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.56 or 0.00778762 BTC.

Smaugs NFT Coin Profile

Smaugs NFT’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Smaugs NFT’s official Twitter account is @smaugsnft.

Buying and Selling Smaugs NFT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smaugs NFT directly using U.S. dollars.

