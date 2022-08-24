Snowball (SNOB) One Day Volume Hits $673.00

Snowball (SNOB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. Over the last week, Snowball has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar. Snowball has a total market cap of $180,405.23 and $673.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Snowball coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0351 or 0.00000163 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004658 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001605 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002146 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.59 or 0.00771207 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00016355 BTC.
Snowball Coin Profile
Snowball’s total supply is 17,734,467 coins and its circulating supply is 5,144,116 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball.
Snowball Coin Trading
