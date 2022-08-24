Snowball (SNOB) One Day Volume Hits $673.00

Snowball (SNOB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. Over the last week, Snowball has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar. Snowball has a total market cap of $180,405.23 and $673.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Snowball coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0351 or 0.00000163 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004658 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.59 or 0.00771207 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00016355 BTC.

Snowball Coin Profile

Snowball’s total supply is 17,734,467 coins and its circulating supply is 5,144,116 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball.

Snowball Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snowball directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Snowball should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Snowball using one of the exchanges listed above.

