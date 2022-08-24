SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,600,388 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 47,817,688 shares.The stock last traded at $6.59 and had previously closed at $6.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SOFI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.73.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.76. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 1.53.

Insider Activity

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $362.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.39 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 27.19% and a negative return on equity of 7.30%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Group Corp Softbank sold 6,683,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $54,601,196.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,216,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,882,702.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Group Corp Softbank sold 6,683,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $54,601,196.61. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,216,977 shares in the company, valued at $679,882,702.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 21,750 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $150,075.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,369,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,246,196.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 192,197 shares of company stock worth $1,110,030 and sold 12,114,918 shares worth $97,875,659. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOFI. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in SoFi Technologies by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 19,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in SoFi Technologies by 7.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Exos Asset Management LLC increased its position in SoFi Technologies by 20.0% in the second quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 9,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in SoFi Technologies by 8.2% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 21,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 56,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SoFi Technologies

(Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.