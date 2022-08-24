Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) Shares Down 2.2%

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Rating) fell 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.00 and last traded at $6.00. 954 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 13,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.14.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th.

The firm has a market cap of $122.34 million, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.30.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 143,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 14,194 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 25.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 9,631 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include Twyneo, a novel, once-daily, non-antibiotic topical cream which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; Epsolay, a once-daily topical cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea; SGT-210, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of palmoplantar keratoderma; and Erlotinib, Tapinarof, and roflumilast to treat psoriasis and other medical conditions.

