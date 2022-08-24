SonoCoin (SONO) Price Hits $0.0140 on Top Exchanges

SonoCoin (SONO) traded 180% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One SonoCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0140 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, SonoCoin has traded 180% higher against the U.S. dollar. SonoCoin has a total market capitalization of $395,503.41 and approximately $8,250.00 worth of SonoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
SonoCoin Coin Profile
SonoCoin’s total supply is 114,372,759 coins and its circulating supply is 28,250,407 coins. The official message board for SonoCoin is medium.com/@sonocoin. SonoCoin’s official website is sonocoin.io. SonoCoin’s official Twitter account is @sono_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SonoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/SonoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
