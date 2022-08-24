Space Cow Boy (SCB) Hits Market Cap of $563,262.33

Space Cow Boy (SCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 24th. Space Cow Boy has a market capitalization of $563,262.33 and $977.00 worth of Space Cow Boy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Space Cow Boy coin can currently be purchased for approximately $9.58 or 0.00023065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Space Cow Boy has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Space Cow Boy (SCB) is a coin. Space Cow Boy’s total supply is 72,550 coins and its circulating supply is 58,779 coins. Space Cow Boy’s official Twitter account is @Oxbull5.

According to CryptoCompare, “Space Cowboy aims to be the NFT platform for digital art and assets related to the theme of sci-fi, bulls, and space meme. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Space Cow Boy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Space Cow Boy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Space Cow Boy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

