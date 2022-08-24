Spanish Mountain Gold (CVE:SPA) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Shares of Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. (CVE:SPA – Get Rating) rose 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 132,255 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 117,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Spanish Mountain Gold Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.16 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.20. The stock has a market cap of C$56.96 million and a PE ratio of -56.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a current ratio of 5.48.

About Spanish Mountain Gold

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd., an exploration stage resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Spanish Mountain gold project, which comprises approximately 50 contiguous mineral claims and 6 placer claims covering an area of approximately 10,000 hectares located in the Cariboo region of central British Columbia.

