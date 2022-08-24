SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Shares Acquired by ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,644 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 4.3% of ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.68% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $15,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLYG. CWM LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 32.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 15.6% during the first quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 9,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 178.6% during the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 38,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 24,678 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $743,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SLYG traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $78.90. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,118. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.08. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.38 and a fifty-two week high of $96.85.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

