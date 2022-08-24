SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) is ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 251,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,993 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF comprises about 5.9% of ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $20,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 25,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1,389.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 41,184 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 960,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,057,000 after buying an additional 104,436 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYV traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.78. The company had a trading volume of 602 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,085. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.92. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a one year low of $69.90 and a one year high of $91.11.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

