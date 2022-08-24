SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) Shares Acquired by Greenwich Wealth Management LLC

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 494 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 44,500.0% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $200,000.

Get SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $179.72. 439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,483. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.40. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $141.26 and a 12-month high of $250.82.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.