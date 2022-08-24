Special Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SPE) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.77

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.77 and traded as high as $13.20. Special Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $13.03, with a volume of 29,107 shares trading hands.

Special Opportunities Fund Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.77 and its 200-day moving average is $13.66.

Special Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Special Opportunities Fund

Special Opportunities Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPE. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Special Opportunities Fund by 158.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Special Opportunities Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $145,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Special Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Special Opportunities Fund by 6.7% in the second quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 20,542 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Special Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $335,000. 69.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

