Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 104,552 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,311,786 shares.The stock last traded at $111.23 and had previously closed at $108.24.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Splunk in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Splunk from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays raised their price target on Splunk from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Splunk from $175.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Splunk in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Splunk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.88.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.70. The company has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The software company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.42. Splunk had a negative net margin of 41.20% and a negative return on equity of 396.11%. The company had revenue of $674.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.84) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $77,774.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,477,792.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $77,774.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,477,792.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Bice sold 31,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total transaction of $2,747,352.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,680 shares in the company, valued at $9,095,846.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Splunk by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 8,365,550 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $740,017,000 after acquiring an additional 475,589 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Splunk by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,753,569 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $855,038,000 after acquiring an additional 628,288 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Splunk by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,924,085 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $435,585,000 after acquiring an additional 566,899 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC bought a new position in Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at about $535,507,000. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Splunk by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,748,086 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $243,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,545 shares during the period. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

