Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) Director Acquires $21,660.00 in Stock

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) Director Barbara Peterson Byrne acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $21,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,942.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Spok Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of SPOK stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.23. 41,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,923. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.53. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.13 and a 52-week high of $11.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 0.40.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Spok had a negative net margin of 17.73% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $33.71 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.313 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Spok’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -99.21%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPOK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Spok by 8,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Spok by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in shares of Spok in the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spok during the fourth quarter valued at about $390,000. Finally, Western Standard LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spok during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,254,000. 58.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Spok from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes. The company offers subscriptions to one-way or two-way messaging services; and ancillary services, such as voicemail, and equipment loss or maintenance protection services, as well as sells devices to resellers who lease or resell them to their subscribers.

