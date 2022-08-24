SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda Buys New Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 568,980 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,746,000. Rio Tinto Group makes up about 2.9% of SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 7.0% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,462 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter worth $418,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 68.0% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 5,744 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,908 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 4,130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RIO has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lowered Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Liberum Capital lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Macquarie lowered Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,345.71.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Down 3.0 %

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE:RIO traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.27. 93,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,362,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.79. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $53.83 and a 12 month high of $84.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.97.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $2.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 11.4%.

About Rio Tinto Group

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.