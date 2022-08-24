SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda Has $17.01 Million Stock Holdings in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda cut its position in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,072,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,461 shares during the period. CNH Industrial accounts for 1.1% of SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda owned 0.08% of CNH Industrial worth $17,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 19,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 31,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 12,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 355.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CNHI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group set a $18.00 price objective on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.34.

Shares of CNH Industrial stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $12.63. 89,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,958,287. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.11 and its 200-day moving average is $13.98. CNH Industrial has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a current ratio of 6.66. The firm has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.70.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

