SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda Increases Stake in Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN)

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its stake in shares of Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings in Cosan were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSAN. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cosan during the first quarter valued at about $1,344,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cosan by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,890,000 after buying an additional 23,480 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cosan by 78.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 17,139 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Cosan during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in Cosan by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 32,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CSAN traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,814. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.24 and a 200-day moving average of $16.28. Cosan S.A. has a 12-month low of $11.95 and a 12-month high of $20.97.

CSAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Cosan from $15.60 to $18.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Cosan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's Raízen segment distributes and markets fuels through a franchised network of service stations under the Shell brand; engages in the petroleum refining; operation of convenience stores; manufacture and sale of automotive and industrial lubricants; and production and sale of liquefied petroleum gas.

