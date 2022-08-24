SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda Invests $3.95 Million in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,947,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 3,233.3% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 183.3% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DE. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, May 20th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $388.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $407.68.

NYSE:DE traded up $6.59 on Wednesday, reaching $381.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,602. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $446.76. The firm has a market cap of $116.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $325.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $363.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.61 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.59%.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

