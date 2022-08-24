SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda Purchases New Shares in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 52,218 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,281,000.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZEN. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zendesk during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Zendesk during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Zendesk during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Zendesk by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 325 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Zendesk by 205.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 357 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other Zendesk news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,715 shares in the company, valued at $2,153,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Zendesk news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,715 shares in the company, valued at $2,153,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 101,930 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.28, for a total transaction of $7,673,290.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 751,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,609,280.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 173,743 shares of company stock worth $13,115,598. 2.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of ZEN traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,720,175. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Zendesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.16 and a fifty-two week high of $136.30.
Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $407.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.68 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 42.82% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.
