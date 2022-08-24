SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda Raises Stock Position in Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALD)

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its stake in shares of Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,365,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,191 shares during the quarter. Waldencast Acquisition comprises about 0.9% of SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda owned 13.32% of Waldencast Acquisition worth $13,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WALD. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Waldencast Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in Waldencast Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Waldencast Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Waldencast Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in Waldencast Acquisition by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 47,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 6,207 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Waldencast Acquisition in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on shares of Waldencast Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Waldencast Acquisition in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Waldencast Acquisition stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.64. 105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,286. Waldencast Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.56 and a twelve month high of $10.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.63.

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses to identify businesses in the beauty, personal care, and wellness industries.

