SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda Reduces Holdings in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda trimmed its holdings in shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) by 90.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 333,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,047,939 shares during the period. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings in Gerdau were worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Gerdau by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 97,116,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $477,802,000 after purchasing an additional 300,587 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Gerdau by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,308,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,657 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in Gerdau by 126.1% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 10,036,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,378,000 after acquiring an additional 5,596,967 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Gerdau by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,184,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,057,000 after acquiring an additional 614,373 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Gerdau by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,153,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,845 shares during the period.

Gerdau Trading Down 1.4 %

GGB stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.79. The stock had a trading volume of 492,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,315,730. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 2.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Gerdau S.A. has a 12-month low of $3.94 and a 12-month high of $6.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.32.

Gerdau Increases Dividend

Gerdau Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.137 dividend. This is a boost from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Gerdau’s payout ratio is presently 30.05%.

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services. The company operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business segments. It offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; finished industrial products, including commercial rolled-steel bars, and light profiles and wires; agricultural products that include stakes and smooth wire products; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

