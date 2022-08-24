SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda Trims Stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda reduced its holdings in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,865 shares during the period. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $8,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Sony Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 70,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,194,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Sony Group by 192.7% in the first quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 9,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Sony Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 498,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,233,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sony Group by 7.8% in the first quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sony Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 80,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SONY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Sony Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup lowered shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sony Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

Sony Group Price Performance

SONY stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.51. 6,823 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 788,911. Sony Group Co. has a 52 week low of $79.05 and a 52 week high of $133.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.88.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.36 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sony Group

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

