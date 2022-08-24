Starcoin (STC) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $76,949.00

Starcoin (STC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 23rd. During the last week, Starcoin has traded 94.6% higher against the dollar. One Starcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0915 or 0.00000430 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Starcoin has a total market cap of $26.17 million and $76,949.00 worth of Starcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000317 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00024972 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.94 or 0.00262705 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001050 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000925 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Starcoin Coin Profile

Starcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2018. Starcoin’s total supply is 3,185,136,000 coins and its circulating supply is 285,855,719 coins. The official message board for Starcoin is www.starcointalk.com. Starcoin’s official Twitter account is @StarkstTeam. Starcoin’s official website is www.starcoin.tv.

Buying and Selling Starcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “StarKST is a payment gateway system where users can make safe and fast payments around the globe. The platform is developed using blockchain technology. The StarKST project offers to its users an exchange, a StarKST wallet to store, receive/send KST and finally, the StarKST website allocates the payment gateway. The KST token use a private blockchain to improve the safety and quickness of the payments. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Starcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

