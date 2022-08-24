Startek (NYSE:SRT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Startek (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Startek Trading Down 2.7 %

Startek stock opened at $3.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.26 and a 200 day moving average of $3.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.52. Startek has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $7.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Startek

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Startek by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 744,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after buying an additional 11,734 shares in the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Startek in the fourth quarter valued at $1,190,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Startek by 359.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 102,091 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Startek in the fourth quarter valued at $336,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Startek by 86.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 61,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares in the last quarter. 16.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Startek Company Profile

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, and back-office services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

