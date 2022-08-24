STASIS EURO Price Reaches $0.99 on Top Exchanges (EURS)

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. In the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. STASIS EURO has a market cap of $123.25 million and approximately $18.80 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STASIS EURO coin can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00004671 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get STASIS EURO alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004706 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,255.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004747 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004703 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003797 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002405 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00128646 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00033138 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00079697 BTC.

STASIS EURO Profile

STASIS EURO is a coin. Its launch date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 coins. The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet.

STASIS EURO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STASIS EURO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STASIS EURO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for STASIS EURO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STASIS EURO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.