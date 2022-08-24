Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.B) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Shares of Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.B – Get Rating) were down 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$5.80 and last traded at C$5.80. Approximately 281 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 1,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.85.

Stingray Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$406.29 million and a P/E ratio of 10.85.

Stingray Group Company Profile

Stingray Group Inc provides business-to-business multi-platform music, and in-store music and video solutions to businesses and individuals worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, which delivers music products and services on television (TV), Web, and mobile; Stingray Lite TV, a TV channel for pop music videos; Stingray iConcerts, a TV channel and an on-demand video service; Stingray Brava, a TV channel that provides operas and ballets, classical music performances, and local content; Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel that features jazz concerts, films, portraits, and documentaries; Stingray Ambiance 4K, an ultra-high definition channel; and Stingray Karaoke that offers videos over the Internet and TV for TV service providers, as well as directly to consumers.

