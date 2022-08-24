Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH)

DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 40,464 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 180% compared to the average volume of 14,446 put options.

In other news, Director James Defranco bought 35,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.66 per share, for a total transaction of $664,669.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 389,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,276,037.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of DISH Network in the fourth quarter valued at about $551,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DISH Network by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,260,000 after purchasing an additional 39,264 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of DISH Network by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 122,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 14,937 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of DISH Network by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DISH Network by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 82,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 11,222 shares during the last quarter. 46.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DISH. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of DISH Network from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of DISH Network from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial raised shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of DISH Network to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of DISH Network from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.21.

Shares of DISH stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,276,775. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.85. DISH Network has a one year low of $16.20 and a one year high of $46.31.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

