StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Onconova Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ONTX opened at $1.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.52. Onconova Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Onconova Therapeutics

Onconova Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ONTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,797.79% and a negative return on equity of 33.38%. Equities research analysts forecast that Onconova Therapeutics will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONTX. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Onconova Therapeutics by 154.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 37,275 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 147.0% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 46,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 27,396 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 333,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 11,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.53% of the company’s stock.

About Onconova Therapeutics

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib (ON 123300), a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.

