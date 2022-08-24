StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Synalloy Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $159.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.62. Synalloy has a fifty-two week low of $10.16 and a fifty-two week high of $19.20.

Institutional Trading of Synalloy

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Synalloy in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Synalloy by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Synalloy by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 15,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Synalloy in the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Synalloy in the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.88% of the company’s stock.

Synalloy Company Profile

Synalloy Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells metals and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company's Metals segment manufactures welded pipes and tubes, primarily from stainless steel, duplex, and nickel alloys; and galvanized carbon tubes, as well as related stainless pipe products.

