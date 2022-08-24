StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

United-Guardian Stock Performance

Shares of United-Guardian stock opened at $15.31 on Friday. United-Guardian has a one year low of $13.40 and a one year high of $26.09. The stock has a market cap of $70.27 million, a P/E ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.34 and its 200 day moving average is $18.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United-Guardian

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UG. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United-Guardian during the 2nd quarter worth about $334,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of United-Guardian by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in United-Guardian by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 93,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 37,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in United-Guardian by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in United-Guardian by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period.

United-Guardian Company Profile

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL line of water-based moisturizing and lubricating gel formulations; LUBRAJEL NATURAL consisting of natural ingredients for cosmetic use; LUBRAJEL MARINE; LUBRASIL II SB, a special formulation of LUBRAJEL in which silicone oil is incorporated into a LUBRAJEL base; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant that is used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; KLENSOFT, a surfactant, which is used in shampoos, shower gels, makeup removers, and other cosmetic formulations; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for skin creams, lotions, cleansers, and other cosmetics.

Featured Stories

