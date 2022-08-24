StockNews.com Upgrades MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) to “Hold”

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of MasTec to $110.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.18.

Shares of MTZ traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $82.25. The stock had a trading volume of 387,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,765. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.68. MasTec has a fifty-two week low of $62.64 and a fifty-two week high of $104.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23 and a beta of 1.28.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MasTec will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 0.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 84,669 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,067,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 3,667.0% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,767 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 12.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,796 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 3.0% during the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 8,594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec during the second quarter worth about $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

