StrongHands Masternode Price Tops $0.0111 on Major Exchanges (SHMN)

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 30.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 23rd. StrongHands Masternode has a market capitalization of $45,137.46 and approximately $54.00 worth of StrongHands Masternode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StrongHands Masternode coin can currently be bought for $0.0111 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, StrongHands Masternode has traded 38.5% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003807 BTC.
- Midas (MIDAS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.71 or 0.00148931 BTC.
- Zenon (ZNN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00009109 BTC.
- Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- TenUp (TUP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000250 BTC.
- DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000141 BTC.
- Beacon (BECN) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000439 BTC.
- Havy (HAVY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000195 BTC.
- Scrypta (LYRA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000011 BTC.
StrongHands Masternode Coin Profile
SHMN is a coin. StrongHands Masternode’s total supply is 3,422,851 coins and its circulating supply is 4,076,468 coins. The Reddit community for StrongHands Masternode is https://reddit.com/r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for StrongHands Masternode is www.stronghands.info/masternodes. StrongHands Masternode’s official Twitter account is @shmnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.
StrongHands Masternode Coin Trading
