Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $21.18

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STBI – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.18 and traded as low as $21.00. Sturgis Bancorp shares last traded at $21.00, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

Sturgis Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $44.34 million, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.15 and a 200 day moving average of $21.16.

Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.46 million during the quarter.

Sturgis Bancorp Announces Dividend

Sturgis Bancorp Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Sturgis Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.13%.

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sturgis Bank & Trust Company that provides banking products and services in Michigan, the United States. The company offers checking, savings and health savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

