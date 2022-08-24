Summit Partners L P Takes $2.17 Million Position in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Summit Partners L P acquired a new stake in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 171,981 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,000. 8X8 makes up approximately 0.1% of Summit Partners L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Summit Partners L P owned about 0.15% of 8X8 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGHT. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 258.8% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 94,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 68,329 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 226.4% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 124,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after buying an additional 86,170 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in 8X8 by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 39,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 19,523 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in 8X8 by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 18,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 7,382 shares during the period. Finally, First Washington CORP boosted its position in shares of 8X8 by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 286,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 5,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Oppenheimer lowered 8X8 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on 8X8 from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.54.

In related news, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 23,732 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total value of $125,067.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,557.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 22,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total transaction of $117,713.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 284,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,462,816.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 23,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total transaction of $125,067.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 216,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,557.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,401 shares of company stock valued at $711,091. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:EGHT traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.82. 34,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,942,639. The stock has a market capitalization of $578.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. 8×8, Inc. has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $25.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.92.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $187.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.54 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 73.61% and a negative net margin of 23.25%. Sell-side analysts expect that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. The company offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

