Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Shares Bought by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,825,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 239,249 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 1.31% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $33,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 431.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 53.8% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 19.4% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 7,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SHO shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors to $12.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.43.

NYSE:SHO opened at $11.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.30 and a 12 month high of $13.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

