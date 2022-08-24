Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.07-$2.32 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.52 billion-$1.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.36 billion. Super Micro Computer also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.50- EPS.

Super Micro Computer Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock traded up $0.99 on Wednesday, reaching $68.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,929. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.13. Super Micro Computer has a 52 week low of $34.11 and a 52 week high of $72.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

SMCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $60.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Super Micro Computer from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on Super Micro Computer from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMCI. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 31.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 45.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 7,824 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 83.6% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 28,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 12,837 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 74.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 344,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,912,000 after purchasing an additional 146,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer during the second quarter valued at $389,000. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

See Also

