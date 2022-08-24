Super Zero Protocol (SERO) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.27 Million

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. Super Zero Protocol has a market cap of $45.99 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000585 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,664.92 or 0.07736856 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.83 or 0.00166505 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000130 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MeetPle (MPT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Coin Profile

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 618,703,624 coins and its circulating supply is 365,037,733 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH. Super Zero Protocol’s official website is sero.cash. Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH.

Buying and Selling Super Zero Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Super Zero Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Super Zero Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

