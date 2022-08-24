Supercars Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $2.31 Million (CAR)

Supercars (CAR) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. Supercars has a total market capitalization of $2.31 million and $26,495.00 worth of Supercars was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Supercars has traded down 23.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Supercars token can currently be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00001798 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004669 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,418.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004710 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004667 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003833 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002386 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00128884 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00033365 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00082775 BTC.

Supercars Profile

Supercars is a token. Supercars’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,998,441 tokens.

According to CryptoCompare, “Supercars has built a CarDAO ecology in the metaverse that integrates car enthusiast communication and entertainment,with Supercar Club, Arena PVE, Arena PVP, Club League Tournament, Car Rental, LP Staking Pool, CarDAO Construction, NFT Trading, Car Fans Community, License Plate Bidding, and many other scenarios are played to create a truly interesting environment for players to compete and communicate with other car fans. Each Category has a different focus, but all related.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Supercars directly using US dollars.

