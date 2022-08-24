Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Synchronoss Technologies Stock Performance

SNCR traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,788. Synchronoss Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $3.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.23 million, a PE ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synchronoss Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 576,124 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 7,074 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 415,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 24,015 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 51.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management platforms, products, and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platforms, products, and solutions include content backup, view, manage, engage, transfer, and restore solutions in operating systems and devices; multi-channel messaging, peer-to-peer communications, and application-to-person commerce solutions; email solutions; customer journey and workflow design, development, orchestration, and experience management solutions; and telecom network infrastructure designing, procuring, managing, and optimizing solutions.

