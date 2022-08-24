Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.80-$8.85 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.06 billion-$5.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.01 billion. Synopsys also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.80-$1.85 EPS.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Synopsys from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Synopsys to $360.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Synopsys to $350.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $440.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $401.73.

Shares of SNPS traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $359.28. 16,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,056,645. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $335.76 and its 200-day moving average is $315.18. The company has a market cap of $54.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.22. Synopsys has a fifty-two week low of $255.02 and a fifty-two week high of $391.17.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 20.86%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,924,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Synopsys news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,924,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.49, for a total value of $1,266,057.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,623 shares in the company, valued at $8,268,480.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 116,717 shares of company stock valued at $38,143,438. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Synopsys by 90.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 733,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,353,000 after buying an additional 347,807 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 11,272.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 164,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,693,000 after acquiring an additional 162,668 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Synopsys by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 391,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,513,000 after buying an additional 143,471 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 406,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,450,000 after buying an additional 66,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Synopsys by 8.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 659,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $219,767,000 after purchasing an additional 51,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

