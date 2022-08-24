Syntax Advisors LLC Acquires 130 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Syntax Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 713 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Paycom Software by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,988,938 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $825,787,000 after buying an additional 356,545 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 24,086.8% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 167,644 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Paycom Software by 595.2% in the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 166,463 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,659,000 after purchasing an additional 142,518 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 1,366.0% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 128,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,426,000 after purchasing an additional 119,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 236.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 148,350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,593,000 after purchasing an additional 104,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on PAYC shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $390.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Paycom Software from $375.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Paycom Software from $361.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.53.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

PAYC opened at $368.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $324.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $317.55. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.82 and a 52-week high of $558.97. The company has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.50.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $316.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.17 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 23.38%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, June 7th that allows the company to repurchase $550.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Paycom Software

In other Paycom Software news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total value of $371,170.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,856,320.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Profile

(Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

