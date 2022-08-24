Syntax Advisors LLC Has $245,000 Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Syntax Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on PAYX. Cowen dropped their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.75.

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of PAYX opened at $135.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.22 and a 200-day moving average of $124.63. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.55 and a 1 year high of $141.92. The company has a market capitalization of $48.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 43.65%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $474,214.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,860,583.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 4,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $468,251.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 47,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,502,798.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $474,214.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,860,583.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 90,837 shares of company stock worth $10,539,336. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

