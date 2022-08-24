Syntax Advisors LLC Has $313,000 Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Syntax Advisors LLC cut its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,158 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 712 shares during the quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 131.1% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 208 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 50.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 10.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 692 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Universal Health Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Universal Health Services from $149.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.00.

Shares of NYSE UHS opened at $103.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.18. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.63 and a 12 month high of $158.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.53.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 8.15%.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

