Syntax Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Syntax Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,638,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,279,175,000 after buying an additional 1,374,020 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,297,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $933,490,000 after buying an additional 585,911 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,706,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,402,000 after buying an additional 25,573 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,530,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,107,000 after buying an additional 25,345 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,412,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,206,000 after buying an additional 568,302 shares during the period. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raymond James stock opened at $106.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. Raymond James has a one year low of $84.86 and a one year high of $117.37. The stock has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.09.

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.12). Raymond James had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RJF. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Raymond James from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Raymond James from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.25.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

