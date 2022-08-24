Syntax Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Syntax Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,898 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in NetApp by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 406 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 552 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 226.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 26.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 623 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total value of $147,432.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,348,833.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total transaction of $147,432.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,575 shares in the company, valued at $11,348,833.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total value of $1,164,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 61,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,950,331. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,375 shares of company stock valued at $1,598,633. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NetApp Price Performance

NTAP stock opened at $73.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.06. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.26 and a 52-week high of $96.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 127.40%. NetApp’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NTAP shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of NetApp in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NetApp from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on NetApp from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on NetApp from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetApp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.55.

NetApp Profile

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

Featured Articles

