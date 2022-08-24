Syntax Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Syntax Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 793 shares during the period. Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vicus Capital bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American International Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in American International Group by 10.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 222,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,853,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $116,339,000 after purchasing an additional 34,068 shares in the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on AIG. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.17.

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of AIG opened at $54.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.35. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $48.40 and a one year high of $65.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $41.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.19.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.02). American International Group had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 22.23%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.40%.

American International Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Further Reading

