Syntax Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Syntax Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.83.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE SCHW opened at $72.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.02 and its 200 day moving average is $73.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $59.35 and a 12 month high of $96.24. The stock has a market cap of $132.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.10.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 33.09%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 28.95%.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $9,777,856.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 69,749,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,558,809,672.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 277,632 shares of company stock valued at $17,904,256 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

